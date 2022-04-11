Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh & Jersey co-star Geetika on her first impression of the actor: He was arrogant

Shahid Kapoor is on a promotional spree these days as his movie Jersey is all set to release in the theatres on April 14. The actor along with his leading lady Mrunal Thakur is moving places and leaving no stones unturned to promote his film. Recently Shahid’s co-star from the movie Geetika Mehandru, who also worked with him in Kabir Singh interacted with Hindustan Times and spoke about her experience of working with the actor. She also revealed her first impression of the actor.

Talking about working with Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh Geetika revealed, that when she first worked with him in the 2019 film, she believed him to be an arrogant man. However, she added that it was just him being in the character. Geetika further revealed that she was a fresher at that time and Shahid would always help her. The Jersey actor made sure that Geetika was comfortable with all that is going on and he always asked her for her opinion and did not treat her like a fresher. Geetika praised Shahid further and said that he is not selfish at all, he even used to chip in with his inputs when the director would explain things to me.

Talking about her first shot in Jersey, Geetika revealed that Shahid Kapoor looked at her and said ‘I have seen you somewhere’. Geetika expressed that she had lost 10-15 kgs since she shot Kabir Singh and had a small role, still Shahid managed to remember her and the moment he did realise that they have already worked together he went on telling that everyone on the sets.

Geetika also quipped that she has learnt a lot from Shahid Kapoor. “He just is in the character even when the camera is not on. On sets of Jersey, he used to be very soft…that is how his character is. That stuck with me, I am now always in my character when on sets,” said the actress.

Geetika concluded by saying, “Because of Jersey, I spent more time with him and got to know him better. I realised he is not somebody who is arrogant or something. If he liked something about me, he told me and I would go ‘You made my day, made my month, my year’. Shahid praising me for my work was unexpected and big deal for me.”

