Shahid Kapoor’s latest CARFIE will make you swoon over the Jersey actor

Trust Shahid Kapoor to have the right tricks up his sleeves to steal fans’ hearts. The Bollywood actor recently took to Instagram and posted a stunning selfie which is sure to make netizens swoon over him. Shahid’s last big screen appearance was in the 2019 film Kabir Singh. Although he has not featured in a movie since Shahid sure does keep fans engaged on social media platforms. The actor is quite active on Instagram and Twitter and keeps on sharing glimpses of his personal and professional lives.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Shahid took to the photo-blogging app and posted a selfie, or rather, a ‘carfie’ featuring himself. In the picture, he can be seen donning a round-neck black and white tee, while he posed with his dapper sunnies on. He also had a black chain around his neck, which he is always seen with. Sharing the picture, Shahid inserted the day and time sticker on top of it too. The Jersey actor sure does know how to nail the selfie right, as he looked super handsome.

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram story:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was last seen in the 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh. He will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film and will be releasing on December 31, 2021. Besides this, Shahid also is shooting for Raj & DK's web series with Raashi Khanna. Reportedly, Shahid is also set to begin his film with director Ali Abbas Zafar.

