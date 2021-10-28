Shahid Kapoor’s love filled morning with Mira Rajput makes Ishaan Khatter scream ‘Cayuties’

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the couples in Bollywood who are synonymous with mushy romance. The power couple, who has been married for over six years, is quite active on social media and often dish out major relationship goals. It is a treat to watch them together in one frame. Keeping up with this trajectory, Shahid took the social media by a storm as he gave a glimpse of his mushy and love filled morning with his lady love.

Taking to his Instagram account, Shahid shared two pics of himself posing with Mira which were all about happy faces and love filled morning. The power couple was seen twinning in grey for the pic with the Kabir Singh actor wearing a grey vest while his lady donning a grey t-shirt. Shahid was flaunting his messy hair look while Mira was seen holding on to him sporting a no make up look. The pics won millions of hearts in no time. Amid these, Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter was among the first one to comment and wrote, “Cayuties”. On the other hand, Shahid’s co-star for his OTT debut Raashi Khanna also showered love on the couple and commented, “Aww” along with a heart emoticon. Meanwhile, Shahid also gave a glimpse of himself basking the morning sun in swag.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Shahid is gearing up for the release of Gowtam Tinnauri’s sports drama Jersey. The movie happens to be the Bollywood remake of the National Award winning film Jersey starring Nani. Apart from Shahid, Jersey will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead.

