Shahid Kapoor’s priceless expression as he held Misha in his arms in a THROWBACK PHOTO is every father ever

As much as loves to meet his friends, he equally loves to spend time at home with his family, and although currently, Shahid is under quarantine due to the Coronavirus crisis, we got our hands on a throwback photo of Shahid Kapoor wherein he is seen posing for a photo with Misha while she lays in daddy’s lap. In the photo, Shahid Kapoor is seen wearing an all grey athleisure and Misha, looks cute as a button. What caught our attention in the photo was Shahid’s moustache, and we wonder if this photo is from the time he was shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon because he was seen sporting moustache in the film.

Since all of us are in quarantine, on Monday, actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput dug deep in her archives took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from her birthday celebrations shortly after their second child Zain was born. In the photo, Shahid plants a kiss on Mira's cheek but Mira’s attention was on Shahid’s clothes as he was wearing neon coloured T-shirt and reacting to Shahid's dressing sense, Mira wrote, “Throwback to the coolest birthday party with a day old Zainu and being smothered by a questionably dressed Huz #callthefashionpolice #bringbackthosedays #gocoronago."

Now before the pandemic, Shahid Kapoor was shooting in Chandigarh for Jersey, and yesterday, the actor took to social media to share a still from the film wherein he is seen wearing his cricketing gear as he will be essaying the role of a cricketer in Jersey. In the photo, we can see Shahid wearing a cricket helmet, ready with his bat to strike, and alongside the photo, the Kabir Singh actor wrote, “#Jersey sets #imissyou (sic).” After stalling the shooting of Jersey, Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter to announce the same as he wrote, “At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe…”

Check out Shahid Kapoor and Misha's throwback photo here:

