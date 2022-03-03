Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah’s wedding: Pankaj Kapur walking daughter to aisle to bride speech; Inside pics

It’s been raining weddings in tinselvile these days with several celebs tying the knot of late. Amid this, Shahid Kapoor’s baby sister Sanah Kapur has also taken the plunge with beau Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank Pahwa on Wednesday (March 2). It was an intimate ceremony in Mahabaleshwar with the couple’s family and close friends in presence. In fact, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were also seen marking their presence at the ceremony with their kids. While several videos and pics from Sanah’s wedding have been doing the rounds on social media, the bride’s cousin Vivaan Shah has shared new inside pics and videos from the ceremony.

One of the videos features Pankaj Kapur walking his daughter Sanah down the aisle with the song a Punjabi traditional song being played in the background. Another video had the bride giving a beautiful speech for her main man. Sanah said, “I choose you in a hundred lifetimes, in a hundred worlds, in any version of reality, I’ll find you and I’ll choose you. So, take me with you wherever you go, I am yours and you already know”. Later the newlyweds were also seen posing with the entire family, including Shahid Kapoor for a perfect pic.

Take a look at inside pics of Sanah Kapur’s wedding:

Earlier, Mira had also been sharing beautiful pics from the wedding ceremony wherein she was seen dishing out ethnic vibes. This isn’t all. The Batt Gul Meter Chalu actor was also winning hearts with his swag in his black bandhgala outfit.