Shahid Kapoor’s Wednesday mantra as he clicks a selfie from the sets of Jersey cannot be missed; PHOTO

Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples of B-town, and for proof, we have their loved up photos on social media that truly makes us believe in love. Often, Shahid Kapoor shares photo with Mira Rajput but since he is away and shooting in Chandigarh for Jersey, the actor posted a selfie from the sets of the film and in the photo, Shahid Kapoor looks rather tired and alongside the photo, Shahid had a Wednesday mantra for all his fans as he wrote, “There are two wolves that live within us all. One is kind and full of light. The other dark and negative. The wolf you feed is the wolf that wins…”

Prior to posting the selfie on Instagram, looks like Shahid was sorely missing wifey Mira Rajput because as soon as Mira posted a solo photo on Instagram, Shahid was one of the first ones to leave a lovey dovey comment. In the photo, Mira can be seen wearing a light brown coat with an attached muffler, paired with skin-tight denim jeans and blue shoes and alongside the photo, she wrote the lyrics of the song Top Of The World by The Carpenters, "Such a feelin's comin' over me...There is wonder in 'most every thing I see...Not a cloud in the sky, got the sun in my eyes...And I won't be surprised if it's a dream...I’m on the top of the world.” And to this, Shahid wrote, “The sun looks pale compared to you.”

It was a few weeks back that Shahid Kapoor was snapped at the Mumbai airport as he jetted off to Chandigarh for the shooting of Jersey, and talking about Jersey, the film will be directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri, who also wrote and directed the original Telugu film. As for the film, Jersey follows the story of a man who makes an effort to enter the cricket playing field at an age when players consider leaving it. Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More