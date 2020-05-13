Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput can’t deal with the actors quarantine moods; Here’s proof

Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor posted a video on social media giving us a glimpse of his quarantine; Take a look

and wifey Mira Rajput are under quarantine with their kids- Zain and Misha at their residence in Mumbai, and thanks to social media, we keep getting updates of Shahid and Mira’s quarantine life and for starters, we know that Shahid has been whipping up pancakes for wifey Mira. Also, Mira, too, has been baking for the family, and during a recent Twitter interaction with fans, Shahid Kapoor revealed that he is in charge of washing the utensils at home during the lockdown. “Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara (My department is doing the dishes, what’s yours)?” he told a fan, who asked him if he was helping out with the household chores.

And today, Shahid Kapoor revealed that Mira Rajput is already tired of him. Why? Well, we say this because today, this Kabir Singh actor took to his Instagram account to share a funny video in which he does an old man voice and says, “It’s time for quarantine. So much fun!” Alongside the video, Shahid wrote, “Entering quarantine phase 4 be like. . . @mira.kapoor can’t deal no more with me,” and soon after, Mira commented as she wrote, “you actually posted this ridiculous video.” Also, during the Twitter interaction, when a fans asked the actor advice on staying positive during the lockdown, Shahid said, “Make a schedule for structure. Have some goals. Do stuff you didn’t have time for. Enjoy the family time. That’s the best part.”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh and next, he will be seen in Jersey and prior to the lockdown, the actor was shooting in Chandigarh for the film. Talking about Jersey, the film is a remake of Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Telugu hit of the same name, and in the film, Shahid will play the role of a cricketer. Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur, was scheduled to release on August 28, however, due to the pandemic, the release might be postponed.

Check out the video of Shahid Kapoor informing that his wife is done with him:

