Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput finds herself a new date and it’s not what you are thinking; See Pic

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the power couples of the industry. This adorable couple often gives major couple goals to millennials and doesn't fail to grab the eyeballs with their oh so amazing chemistry. Interestingly, this coronavirus lockdown turned interesting for ShaMira fans as the couple not only spent quality time with each other and their kids Misha and Zain but they also shared their love filled quarantine moments with their fans on social media. After all, each of their lockdown posts spoke volumes about their bond and family love.

However, Mira’s recent post on Instagram has been making the headlines for a different reason and it has got everyone intrigued. After all, the lady has shared a picture of her new date which has been making her afternoons better these days. Before you start churning the wheels in your mind and jump to any conclusion, her new date happens to be a bar of chocolate. Yes! you read it right. Mira shared a picture of chocolate and wrote, “Date with you every afternoon.”

Looks like, the star wife is busy soothing her sweet tooth during the COVID 19 break. Meanwhile, Mira is busy honing her cooking skills during the lockdown and has been sharing pics of her new dishes. This isn’t all. She has also been treating the fans with beautiful throwback pictures of herself and her family.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is also enjoying his break with his amazing family. However, he is also missing his time on the sets. To note, Sasha will be seen in Gowtham Tinnanuri’s directorial Jersey wherein he will be essaying the role of a cricketer. The movie is a remake of 2019 release Telugu sports drama.

