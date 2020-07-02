  1. Home
Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput gears up for their fifth anniversary; Shares beautiful pic from their D Day

As Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are all set to complete five years of their blissful wedding, the latter is counting days for their special day.
Mumbai
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adored couples of Bollywood and the two doesn’t leave a chance to give major relationship goals to couples. The power couple is certainly a sight to behold every time they step out together. In fact, they have been enjoying quality time with their family during the lockdown and didn’t mind sharing their happy moments with their fans. Interestingly, Shahid and Mira are all set to complete five years of their blissful marriage this month.

Needless to say, the couple’s fans are quite excited about Shahid and Mira’s big day and have been sharing pictures from their wedding day on social media. Recently, Mira also re-shared a picture from their D-day which was shared by a fan and wrote, “5 days to 5 years.” To recall, the Udta Punjab actor had broken a million hearts after he married Mira in an arranged marriage on July 7, 2015. Ever since then the couple has been the talk of the town in the industry.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s post about her upcoming fifth wedding anniversary:

Mira is busy honing her cooking skills during the lockdown and has been sharing pics of her new dishes. This isn’t all. She has also been treating the fans with beautiful throwback pictures of herself and her family. On the other hand, Shahid is also enjoying his break with his amazing family. However, he is also missing his time on the sets. To note, Sasha will be seen in Gowtham Tinnanuri’s directorial Jersey wherein he will be essaying the role of a cricketer. The movie is a remake of 2019 release Telugu sports drama.

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

why is she pouting like bebo? shahid bhaag le re..ek hi kaafi thii

Anonymous 43 minutes ago

She looks like Kate middleton

