Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira wants him to credit her for Misha’s ‘sassy’ qualities & we wonder what he has to say

Today, Mira Rajput took to social media to share a quote wanting husband Shahid Kapoor to credit her for Misha’s sassy and know it all qualities. Take a look

is quarantined at home amidst the Coronavirus pandemic just like all of us, and since he can’t step out to visit the gym or go for grocery shopping with Misha or date nights with Mira, therefore, Shahid Kapoor has been digging deep into his archives and sharing throwback photos from his vacations and films. And today, Mira Rajput, who is quite active on social media, shared a quote directed at hubby Shahid Kapoor and the quote read, “One day I’ll have a sassy, know-it-all daughter and my husband will say “she got that from you” and I can’t wait…”

Well, we wonder what Shahid Kapoor has to say to this because this has clearly, Mira praising herself. That said, a few days back, Shahid Kapoor interacted with his fans on Twitter and during the Ask Me Anything session, the actor was bombarded with a host of questions, and when Shahid was asked if he was doing any of the household chores during lockdown, the actor replied, “Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara? (my department is doing the dishes, what’s yours?)” Also, a fan had asked Shahid if he feels disappointed that his performance in Kabir Singh wasn’t appreciated by the awards ceremonies because of the controversy surrounding it, and to this, Shahid said, “On the contrary. I can’t be thankful enough for the love you all have it. I am because of you all.”

Now prior to the lockdown, Shahid Kapoor was shooting in Punjab for his next film titled Jersey and when a fan asked him about Jersey, Shahid Kapoor said, “Just trying our best to make a good film. But I am very happy with whatever we have done so far. Really enjoying the journey and the team.” On the work front, Jersey will have Shahid Kapoor reunite with father Pankaj Kapur on the big screen.

