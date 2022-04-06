Shahid Kapoor says being Misha & Zain’s father has helped him become less self-absorbed

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the much-awaited release of his upcoming film, Jersey, where he will be sharing screen space with Mrunal Thakur. Ahead of the big day, the actors are busy rigorously promoting the movie and giving interviews. Speaking of which, in a chat with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Shahid opened up about his personal life and shared how being a father to two kids has changed him as a person.

When asked how fatherhood has evolved him as a person, Shahid said that there have been a lot of changes, and that he has now become a little less self-absorbed. The actor said, “I am sure, kaafi kuch. Usko words mein daalna bada mushkil hain (I am sure there’s a lot of changes. It’s difficult to put into words). I feel the change now that I am a parent. Yeah, it makes you a man. It helps you become a little less self-absorbed, which I think all artists are, which is great. Because the minute you are less self-absorbed, you are actually opening yourself up to new things and that’s great.” Shahid emphasizes that it’s difficult to put the experience into words. “Tremendous changes, I would say, a whole new life, a whole new perspective,” he concludes.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married on July 7th, 2015. They welcomed their daughter Misha on August 27th, 2016. Their son Zain was born on September 5th, 2018.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey, it is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name featuring Nani. It tells the story of a failed cricketer who gets back to the field for his son. Apart from Shahid and Mrunal, it also stars veteran actor and Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial will hit the theatres on the 14th of April.

