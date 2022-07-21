Shahid Kapoor says 'get your happy face on' as he flaunts his infectious smile; PIC

Shahid Kapoor is one of the Bollywood renowned actors who has been enjoying a huge fan base since his first 2003 film Ishq Vishq. The Jab We Met actor posts occasionally on his social media handles but tops the trends chart every time he does. Recently, Shahid returned from his long European vacation with his wife Mira Rajput, and kids- Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. A few hours back, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture flaunting his million-dollar smile.

Taking to his Instagram, Shahid captioned the photo: "Get your happy face on !!" adding a heart emoji. In the picture, the actor is seen donning a printed shirt featuring tigers on it and paired with black pants. In the background, one can also seen Shahid posing at a beach in Mumbai. His fans couldn’t help but flood the actor's comment section. A user added: "Your smile uffffff." Another user wrote: "My favourite hero." A third user added: “Ohh my my." Another user said: "Ufff that smile."

Check out Shahid Kapoor's PIC:

On the work front, recently Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Shahid will be teaming up with Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Production for the first time. The source said, "Shahid Kapoor has been discussing a probable collaboration with Dinesh Vijan for a while now and the things have finally fallen in place. The actor has loved a subject and already signed the dotted lines. It's slated to go on floors in the last quarter of 2022." It is said to be one of its kind love story.

Apart from this, the Kabir Singh actor will star in Ali Abbas Zafar's action film. He is also making his digital debut with Raj and DK's web series Farzi with Vijay Sethupathi, and Raashii Khanna alongside Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Kubbra Sait.

