Shahid Kapoor says he chooses roles that will make Misha, Zain proud; Reveals fights with Mira Rajput help him

Family plays an important role in supporting an individual and shaping up their choices. It seems this is not very different for Shahid Kapoor as well. The Jersey actor in a recent interview admitted that he now picks roles that may make his kids Misha and Zain proud of him when they grow up. Not just this, Shahid even opened up about how he manages to use his good times with his wife Mira Rajput to project positivity on screen when he is shooting for a project.

In a recent chat with Etimes, Shahid admitted that he tries to balance family time and work hours and also make choices that will make his children proud. Shahid added that when one get married and has kids, everything 'converges.' He said, "Once you are married and have kids, you realise that, that is where life begins. Everything just converges. There is a thrust, focus and clarity in every sphere of life. I have felt that shift and I am grateful for it."

Further, he opened up about Mira and her role in his line of work. Shahid shared that when he and Mira have fights, he uses his energy for intense scenes. He told Etimes, "As for Mira, when we fight, I use it all for my intense scenes, and when we have happier moments, I use that energy to spread positivity. It works for me in every way."

Shahid is currently promoting his upcoming release Jersey. The film stars Shahid in the lead role of a father who returns to cricket only due to a promise to his son. The film's trailer left fans emotional and many have been looking forward to seeing Shahid play a father on screen. Apart from Shahid, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. It is a Hindi adaptation of Nani starrer Jersey. It will hit the screens on December 31, 2021.

