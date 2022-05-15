Shahid Kapoor says he consciously avoids posting Misha & Zain's pics; Reveals Mira finds his Instagram boring

Shahid Kapoor is often his unapologetic self on social media. The actor treats millions of his fans with a series of photos or candid videos. However, the actor's wife Mira Rajput may find his social media game 'boring'. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Shahid Kapoor revealed that Mira has largely influenced his social media presence.

Elaborating on the same, Shahid said, "She has been pulling my leg for the last couple of years ‘Shahid, your social media game is so bad, it sucks, you are so boring’ We were pretty much living in Punjab throughout the Covid lockdowns. The ambience there was very different, I was in a different headspace. The minute I came to Mumbai , which was two months back, it was in my head ‘sweet revenge is coming Mira’," the 41-year-old actor said.

While he treats fans with photos of him and Mira, Shahid is conscious about sharing photos with his daughter Mira and son Zain. He has avoided sharing too many photos because he's protective. "We consciously don’t post pictures of our kids. There’s just one pic of Zain that I have put out, literally since he was born, maybe two," the actor said.

When asked Shahid if his kids know that their father is an actor, he revealed that they will figure it out in a couple of years. "They haven’t been here for two and a half years. They have just about reached that age where they will be aware of it. In a couple of years, we will discover. We don’t tell them that much, they know what I do but they don’t get told in detail. They just know aisa kuchh hai, papa shooting pe jaate hain. We have not yet got into explaining them, but kids today are so smart. I am sure they will figure it out," Shahid said.

On the work front, Shahid's Jersey released a few weeks ago in theatres. The actor will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video's Farzi which is being helmed by Raj & DK.

