Shahid Kapoor says he is not like Kabir Singh in real life; Recalls witnessing physical abuse as a child

Shahid Kapoor, the famous Bollywood actor delivered the biggest blockbuster of his career in 2019 with Kabir Singh, the romantic thriller helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The project, which was the official remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, earned immense love from Hindi cinema audiences with its stellar performances and soulful soundtrack. However, Kabir Singh faced the same criticism as Arjun Reddy, for its problematic portrayal of romantic relationships and glorifying misogyny. In his latest interview with Mid-Day, Shahid Kapoor opened up about the film and his character.

Shahid Kapoor says he is not like Kabir Singh in real life

The talented actor, who admitted that the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial portrays a 'dysfunctional love story', remarked that he is not like Kabir Singh in real life. Interestingly, Shahid Kapoor feels that Preeti, the leading lady of the film played by Kiara Advani, is the stronger character among the two protagonists.

"He is a very cinematic character. It is like Taxi Driver, like Scarface. There is a difference between a ‘hero’ and a ‘protagonist’. Kabir Singh was simply the protagonist of his film, neither a hero nor an anti-hero," stated the actor. Shahid also pointed out how many celebrated films like Devdas had such flawed protagonists, who hit women.

"I’m nothing like Kabir Singh in my real life. I don’t drink, I’m very family oriented, and I would never have the guts to raise my hand on any woman. I was brought up by my mother. But as an actor, I have to play different characters, and you don’t have to like them. You should like my performance," added the actor.

Shahid recalls witnessing physical abuse as a child

In his chat with Mid-Day, Shahid Kapoor also recalled witnessing physical abuse, as a child. "I have seen physical abuse as a child, I know what you are talking about," stated the actor, who refrained from divulging more details of the disturbing incident.

Shahid's work front

The talented actor is totally busy in his career with some highly promising projects in his kitty. Shahid Kapoor is teaming up with Kriti Sanon for Dinesh Vijan's upcoming untitled romantic thriller. He is also returning to the OTT space with the second season of Farzi, the Amazon Prime crime thriller series created by Raj and DK.

