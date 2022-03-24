Shahid Kapoor says he married 'mobile lover' Mira Kapoor in new reel while pulling her leg; Watch

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput often light up social media with their adorable romance and banter. They are one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood and have seldom shied away from expressing their love for each other on Instagram. The actor also pulls Mira’s legs every now and then as she keeps quite an active presence in the virtual world. A few moments back, Shahid took to his Instagram space and posted a new video in which he recorded Mira being busy on her phone.

In the video posted by Shahid, the actor is seen seated inside his car along with Mira. He captures her on camera while she fidgets away on her phone. As he brings his phone closer to her face, Mira looks at the screen and is surprised as she realizes that he has been recording her. Sharing this video, Shahid wrote a witty caption to pull Mira’s legs, as he wrote, “married to the phone @mirarajput”.

Click HERE to watch Shahid Kapoor’s video.

Here is a screengrab from Shahid Kapoor's video:

On the work front, Shahid has a couple of interesting projects lined up. He will be soon seen in Jersey, the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. He will be seen playing the role of a cricketer who gets the fame and acknowledgment he deserves much later in life. He will be sharing space with his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, and Mrunal Thakur. Apart from this, Shahid will also be making his digital debut in a web series helmed by Raj and DK.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput with kids Misha & Zain get clicked in the city; PICS