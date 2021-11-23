Shahid Kapoor on working with father Pankaj Kapur in Jersey: Not intimidated by him but I wanted to do my best

Ever since Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey was announced, fans have been waiting excitedly for the film’s release. While the film will come out in the theatres on the 31st of December, the trailer has finally out today. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey features Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. It will be interesting to watch the father-son-duo of Pankaj and Shahid collaborate on screen once again after films like Shaandaar and Mausam. Shahid talked about this experience at the event a few moments back.

During the Jersey trailer launch this evening, Shahid spoke about collaborating with his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur. While Shahid maintained that he wasn’t intimidated by him, he said that it was amazing to work with an actor like Kapur. “There is a scene where we are having tea together. That was our first day together. I had shot for 15 days already. So for some reason, Gowtam took his shot first. My dad did the take and suddenly Gowtam's expression changed. Then he wanted into the corner and I was like what happened? He was like ‘Sir, will you be able to match his performance because he is outstanding,” says Shahid.

Speaking further, Shahid said, “I am not intimidated by him, but I wanted to do my best. It’s amazing to stand with a great actor like him. It’s just amazing seeing what he is doing with his craft. When I worked with Irrfan sir, Tabu ma'am, Kay Kay sir, and him – it’s always a learning experience. It’s scary when you feel you are the best thing in anything. You should always learn.”

For the unversed, Jersey is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same title starring Nani. To note, Shahid Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer and was seen honing his skills with the bat in the ground during the preparations.

