Shahid Kapoor says Kabir Singh was an 'adult' film: Number of people who watched with family is unbelievable
Shahid Kapoor shared how Kabir Singh became a family film despite being edgy and aggressive.
Shahid Kapoor is one of the most promising and talented actors in Bollywood. He has impressed one and all with his decade-long career. The actor made his film debut in 2003 with a leading role in the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk, co-starring Amrita Rao, Shenaz Treasury, Yash Tonk, Satish Shah, and Vishal Malhotra. With movies such as Padmaava, Mausam, Chance Pe Dance, Haider, Udta Punjab, Jab We Met, and others, the 41-year-old actor has proved his acting mettle time and again.
In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Shahid talked about his 2019 movie, Kabir Singh, and shared how it became a family film despite being edgy and aggressive. "Kabir Singh was technically an adult film, but the number of people who have liked it and watched it with their families is unbelievable. Somehow, it made it to the family space despite being edgy and aggressive," said the actor. Meanwhile, the film also starred Kiara Advani in the lead. it also received mixed reviews because of a scene in which Kabir slaps Preeti, Kiara's character and it became the talk of the town overnight.
Kabir Singh was a remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017) which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead. This film marked Shahid and Kiara’s first collaboration together and their camaraderie became the talk of the town in no time. Despite, the criticism, Kabir Singh did well at the box office.
On the work front, Shahid will be making his digital debut with Raj and DK's web series Farzi for Amazon Prime Video. The crime-thriller also features an ensemble of actors such as Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Raashi Khanna, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, and Kubbra Sait. The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action entertainer.
