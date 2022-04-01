Shahid Kapoor says Kabir Singh was ‘a modern, aggressive version’ of Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas

Shahid Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming sports drama, Jersey. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. His last film, Kabir Singh, which came out in the year 2019, was also a remake. Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, the movie received mixed reactions from critics and cine-goers alike. However, it went on to become one of the most controversial yet highest-grossing movies of the year. Now, in a recent media interaction, Shahid has said that his film Kabir Singh is a ‘modern, aggressive version’ of Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas.

Talking to PTI, Shahid Kapoor said that after the success of Kabir Singh, he was looking for an ‘emotionally intense’ film, which he found in Jersey. However, despite being emotional, the actor mentioned that both films are different from each other. Shahid said, "It has the same kind of emotional depth that the love story of 'Kabir Singh' had. 'Kabir Singh' was a modern aggressive version of 'Devdas', actually. It is a man who destroys himself out of love for someone...The only difference is that man is reactive, aggressive.”

Shahid further added that he relates a lot with his character, ‘Arjun’ in Jersey since he too is a family man. “I understand what comes with marriage, in terms of relationships, responsibilities, how it changes you from being a boy to a man,” said the 41-year-old actor.

Coming to Jersey, the film follows the story of a failed cricketer who gets back to the field for his son. Apart from Shahid, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and veteran actor and Shahid’s father, Pankaj Kapur in it. It is slated to hit the theatres on the 14th of April.

