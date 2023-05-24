Shahid Kapoor says ‘Mathematics pe matt ghuso’ on being asked about charging Rs 40 cr for Bloody Daddy

All eyes are on Shahid Kapoor ever since his next film Bloody Daddy has been announced. The actor’s intense looks and actions in the teaser have been loved by the fans and we bet they cannot wait for the film to release. Today, a trailer launch event was held in Mumbai where the entire team was present and they opened up about the action-thriller and more. There were claims that the Jab We Met star has hiked his fee for the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. Today at the trailer launch, he opened up about the same.

Shahid Kapoor on hiking his fee for Bloody Daddy

According to several reports, it was believed that Shahid Kapoor hiked his fee post-Kabir Singh’s success and for Bloody Daddy, he charged Rs 40 crore. When asked about the same at the press conference today, the actor jokingly replied, “Are dedo mujhe yaar." The actor was then asked if the makers of Bloody Daddy were able to break even the budget of the film through the streaming rights, to which he said, “Nahi Sir, humne sabko bhade mein leke Jio ko free mein de diya picture." One of the makers also added, “Jitna zaroorat hai, utna OTT de raha hai." “Acha Dekho, yahah pe jo teen log baithe hai, kya hum dukhi lagre hai? Are we looking unhappy, please tell us. Mathematics pe matt ghuso,” Shahid then added.

Ali Abbas Zafar on Shahid Kapoor’s action sequence in Bloody Daddy

It was evident from the teaser itself that Bloody Daddy will see Shahid Kapoor in a hardcore action sequence. He was seen performing a lot of stunts and we bet fans are eagerly waiting to see more of it. Well, talking about the same, Ali Abbas Zafar said, “With Shahid, one thing which was never a problem was the action. He has a great understanding of movement and dance. Action is all about rhythm. The action unit was like wow, he has such a great process of understanding. 99% of the action in the film is real and he has done it all,” quipped the director.

ALSO READ: 5 Times ‘Bloody Daddy’ Shahid Kapoor Suited Up To Perfection