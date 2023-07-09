Shahid Kapoor says Mira Rajput's parents are 'very classy, dignified', recalls living with them in lockdown

Shahid Kapoor, a prominent actor in the Indian film industry, has frequently discussed the unconventional path he took in his marriage to Mira Rajput. The couple married in 2015 through an arranged marriage, with Mira being 20 years old at the time, making her 14 years younger than Shahid. Recently, the actor opened up about his in-laws and spoke highly of them. He also recalled living with them during the lockdown.

Shahid Kapoor talks about wife Mira Rajput and his in-laws

Speaking with Mid-Day, the Bloody Daddy actor opened up about his connection with his extended family. Shahid mentioned that he has a strong bond with Mira's parents. While talking about his wife Mira Rajput, the actor recalled their first meeting.

He shared, “She’s all of 20 years old, she’s normal, and she really doesn’t care. And you can make out the difference, when you meet people who are acting like they don’t care, but are very affected. She was more interested in figuring out what she felt about me as a person, and we spoke for seven hours, and then I met her family, and her family was very classy, very dignified, very normal.” Shahid also said he feels “fortunate” to have in-laws like Mira’s parents and mentioned being “very attached” to them.

Shahid Kapoor recalls living with Mira Rajput’s parents during lockdown

Kapoor recalled the time during the lockdown when they all lived together in Punjab for two years, spending several months under the same roof. Shahid expressed how he enjoys the normalcy and kindness of Mira's family.

The Jersey actor said, “We went an lived in Punjab for two years, with them for a few months, and on hour own during Covid. So, I spent a lot of time with them… Her side of the family is very normal, and that’s something I cherish about them.”

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015. The couple recently celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary. Shahid and Mira are blessed with two wonderful children, daughter Misha and son Zain. And, they constantly drop photos of their love family.

