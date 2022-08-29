Shahid Kapoor says 'mujhse shaadi karogi' to wife Mira Rajput; Fans say 'newlywed couple lag rahe ho'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor are exuding major couple goals in B-Town. And they proved it yet again at fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding. Twinning in ivory ensembles, the Kabir Singh actor on Sunday posted a beautiful photo with his wifey and asked a super-cute question in the caption. This caption left the fans floored and the post garnered over 1.1 million likes.

Shahid Kapoor’s Post for Mira Rajput.

Shahid Kapoor posted a beautiful photo with his wife. He wrote, "Mujhse shaadi karogi @mira.kapoor."

How Fans Reacted to Shahid, Mira's Photo

Fans had the cutest reaction to Shahid Kapoor and Mira's Rajput's photo. A Instagram user wrote, "Oh myyyyy.... !! Newly wed couple lg rhe ho."

"Beautiful couple masaallha Kabir singh Mira rajput bhabhi ji", wrote another user. Several users used heart emojis in the comments section to shower their love to the couple.

Meanwhile, recently, Shahid and Mira were on a long Europe vacation with their kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. They also celebrated their wedding anniversary there. Shahid and Mira tied the knot in July 2015. They welcomed Misha in August 2016 and their son Zain in 2018.

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta Wedding

Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta are among the well-known designers in the entertainment industry. After dating for a long period, the two are all set to tie the knot today at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the duo, who have been together for almost 10 years now, finally decided to take their relationship a step further. Both Indian fashion designers who've together weaved magic with their Indo-western and contemporary designs have had their finger on the pulse of fashion for years.

The wedding was surely a star-studded event and witnessed some popular celebs marking their gracious presence on Kunal and Arpita's big day. On their D-day, Varun Dhawan, his wife Natasha Dalal, and Anshula Kapoor were spotted making a grand appearance at the venue. Now, popular star Shahid Kapoor was spotted along with his ladylove Mira Kapor. The two looked spectacular in ethnic white glamourous outfits and made heads turn as they arrived together.

Shahid Kapoor's professional commitments:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action entertainer and it will mark the Kabir Singh actor’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. Shahid will also be making his OTT debut soon with Raj and DK’s upcoming movie Farzi. Pinkvilla recently reported that Shahid Kapoor is teaming up with Dinesh Vijan for a unique love story, which will go on floors this year. We also informed our readers that the film will feature Kriti Sanon as the female lead and will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, and Europe.

