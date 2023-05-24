Shahid Kapoor says people felt Kabir Singh will reach limited audience: ‘It ended up being my biggest hit’

Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in the OTT series Farzi, is gearing up for the release of his next film Bloody Daddy. Shahid will be seen in an action avatar in Bloody Daddy, and its trailer was released today. At the trailer launch event in Mumbai, Shahid Kapoor talked about the film, and what it was like doing an action film. He also shared that no one can predict what the audience wants to see. He shared that people felt his 2019 film Kabir Singh would reach a limited audience, however, it ended up being his biggest hit.

Shahid Kapoor says Kabir Singh ended up being his biggest hit

At the trailer launch of Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor said, “People felt Kabir Singh will reach a limited audience and it ended up being my biggest hit. Today no one knows what the audience wants to see. Let's relearn, let's become students again. Things we grew up thinking have changed. If your product is fantastic, it will find its audience,” he said.

Shahid added that he recently did Farzi, and he got an ‘insane’ amount of love for it. “A good film is a good film, and a bad film is a bad. Everybody steps into a viewing experience with expectations, and hope we live up to it,” he said.

Shahid Kapoor on action scenes in Bloody Daddy

Shahid also talked about the action sequences in his upcoming film Bloody Daddy, and said that he simply followed what director Ali Abbas Zafar said. “Whole credit goes to Ali. He understands action that is cinematic and gritty. It’s not like an amusement park where people are flying. The action here is very raw, nice, edgy and sexy. It’s a very interesting combination of a subject, which is driven by emotions. Action goes hand in hand with emotions. Ali and I have known each other for many years, much before he made his debut as a filmmaker. I feel proud that he has come so far as a filmmaker,” he said.

Apart from Shahid Kapoor, Bloody Daddy also stars Ronit Bose Roy, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia among others.

