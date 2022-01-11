Shahid Kapoor says 'Posers gonna pose' to Ananya Panday as actress drops series of NEW photos.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have kept their fans guessing since forever over their relationship status. The rumoured lovebirds rang in the New Year's together ona trip to Ranthambore but refrained from sharing any photos together. They were, however, spotted at the Mumbai airport together on their return, thus confirming that a romance is seemingly brewing for a long time. Ananya also has gotten close to Ishaan's brother Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira.

On Tuesday, we got a brief glimpse of the same, as Shahid commented on Ananya's latest series of photo. Ananya graced the cover of a travel and fashion magazine. The actress raised the heat in her tropical avatar as she looked stunning posing by the beach.

Sharing one of the photos, Ananya can be seen wearing beach wear and a hat. She captioned the photo, "Hatters gonna hat." Shahid Kapoor had the perfect reply to Ananya's caption as he commented, "Posers gonna pose."

Take a look at Shahid's comment on Ananya's post:

Ishaan and Ananya while wishing their fans a Happy New Year shared similar photos from their Ranthambore trip.

While Ananya Panday wrote, “Entering 2022 with a grateful, happy heart, stay safe, be kind & make every moment count #YearOfTheTiger.” On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Eye of the Tiger & with that, we begin the year of the tiger!!!.”

Well, we wonder why the young stars are shying anymore from making it official. Click link below to checkout Ishaan and Ananya's photos below.

