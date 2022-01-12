Shahid Kapoor says 'stare me down' in new photo, wifey Mira Rajput calls him 'selfie queen'.

Shahid Kapoor is soaking in the winter feels of Punjab and making sure he chronicles it for the gram. On Wednesday, the actor once more dropped photos clad in his winter jacket and played a stare down challenge with his fans. Taking to Instagram, Shahid dropped a close-up selfie of only his eyes.

While we got lost into them for a brief minute, Shahid captioned the photo, "Stare me down." The actor's fans were quick to comment as they dropped several heart and lovestruck emojis in the comments section. One such fan made sure to profess her love for the actor and rightly replied to the actor's caption saying, "Staring right at you." Shahid's wife Mira Rajput also had an apt reaction as she commented, "Selfie Queen," on the photo. Well, we don't disagree with Mira!

Check out Shahid Kapoor's post below:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor's film Jersey was set to release on 31 December. However, the makers pushed the film's release owing to the rising Covid-19 cases and closure of cinemas in places like Delhi. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead. However, there is no clarity on when the film will release next.

The actor made headlines on Tuesday when his comment on Ananya Panday's post caught everyone's attention. Ananya is rumoured to be dating Shahid's brother and actor Ishaan Khatter.

