Shahid Kapoor says 'Too Good' as Ishaan Khatter aces rock climbing; Ananya Panday has THIS reaction

Among the stars who have been sharing positive posts amid the COVID 19 crisis, Ishaan Khatter's name shines right at the top. Be it dropping cute shenanigans with his mother Neliima Azeem in a video or sharing his dance clips, Ishaan has been using social media handle to share his lockdown shenanigans. And recently, he shared a throwback video of climbing a rocky mountain on his handle that left his brother and rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday mighty impressed.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ishaan shared a video in which he is seen effortlessly scaling a rocky mountain while someone standing beneath is heard cheering him on. The Dhadak actor managed to impress Kabir Singh star Shahid with his rock climbing act. Shahid was quick to react to his brother Ishaan's video and wrote, "Too too good" in the comments. On the other hand, Ananya also shared her stance on the video via sharing three different emoticons of a spider, monkey and mushroom.

Meanwhile, last month, Ishaan shared a cute video of his banter with his mom Neliima amid the lockdown for a chocolate where he got reprimanded by her for hiding her sweet. Shahid and Mira reacted to the video and it went viral. Just yesterday, Shahid shared a meaningful post about happiness on his handle and Ishaan was all hearts for it. The two often indulge in hilarious social media banter and fans love it.

On the work front, Ishaan was last seen in Khaali Peeli with Ananya Panday. He will now be seen in Phone Bhoot with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film's shoot was going on earlier this year in Udaipur. It is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment.

