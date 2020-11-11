Shahid Kapoor seems to be super excited for Jersey as he shares another BTS photo of the movie

After the tremendous success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor will next feature in Jersey. Meanwhile, check out his latest Instagram post.

is undoubtedly enjoying a good phase in his career. After the tremendous success of Kabir Singh in 2019, he is currently gearing up for his next movie Jersey. The actor has undergone rigorous training and physical transformation to fit into his role for the sports drama. He has also been keeping his fans posted regarding the developments in the production of the same. Just like many other projects, the shooting and production of Jersey got delayed earlier owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, Shahid has shared yet another BTS photo from the sets that will make the fans eager for the movie’s release. The actor is seen dressed up as a batsman as he gets ready for the game. He has all his protective gear on while he holds the bat and awaits an interesting match on the ground. However, one is able to see only the backside of him in this particular picture. For the unversed, he plays the role of a cricketer in Jersey that happens to be a remake of the Telugu movie of the same name featuring Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles.

Check out the picture below:

Apart from Shahid Kapoor, the sports drama also features Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and co-produced by Allu Aravind and Dil Raju. For the unversed, Tinnanuri had earlier also directed the original movie featuring Nani. Talking about Shahid, the actor has been quite active on social media for the past few days and treating fans with numerous pictures and videos.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor sends internet on a meltdown with his monochrome mirror selfie and we can’t take eyes off him

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×