Shahid Kapoor sends best wishes to Kunal Kemmu ahead of the latter's movie Lootcase's release

Kunal Kemmu starrer Lootcase is all set to be released on 31st July 2020. In the midst of all this, Shahid Kapoor has sent his wishes for him on an Instagram post.
Kunal Kemmu is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Lootcase that will be rolled out on an OTT platform. The lighthearted comedy’s trailer has also been released some time back and has received a positive response from the audience. Earlier in June, a total number of seven movies including Lootcase were announced to be released on an OTT platform. Given the current unprecedented situation in the country due to COVID-19, the reason behind this is obvious.

Numerous celebs from the film fraternity have sent their wishes to Kunal for his new movie that is all set to be released on 31st July 2020. Among them is one of his best buddies Shahid Kapoor who has now shared a post on his Instagram handle. The Kabir Singh star shares a poster of Kunal’s movie along with the post and writes, “All the best brother man @khemster2 (Kunal Kemmu).” Talking about Kunal, he has been paired up opposite Rasika Duggal in the movie.

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram post below:

Lootcase also features Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao, and Ranvir Shorey in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Rajesh Krishnan.  Meanwhile, coming to Shahid Kapoor, the actor is currently gearing up for the sports drama titled Jersey which also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles. It happens to be a remake of the Telugu movie of the same name featuring Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles.

