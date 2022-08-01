Shahid Kapoor sends 'big hug' to Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur on birthday; Shares BTS video from their film

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He has impressed one and all with his decade-long career. The actor made his film debut in 2003 with a leading role in the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk, co-starring Amrita Rao, Shenaz Treasury, Yash Tonk, Satish Shah, and Vishal Malhotra. The Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! actor is an avid social media user and today marks Mrunal Thakur's birthday, Shahid took to his social media handle to wish the actress.

Taking to his Instagram story, the Kabir Singh actor shared behind-the-scene videos and unseen pictures from their film. He captioned them: "Happy Birthday! Big hug and lots of love." Shahid and Mrunal have featured together in the sports drama film, Jersey. It was the official Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu movie Jersey. To note, the film was about a cricketer (Shahid) who quits cricket and decides to revive his career at the age of 36 for his son's dream and to prove his ability.

Check out Shahid Kapoor's birthday wish for Mrunal Thakur:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will star in Ali Abbas Zafar's action film. He is also making his digital debut with Raj and DK's web series Farzi with Vijay Sethupathi, and Raashii Khanna alongside Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Kubbra Sait.

On the other hand, Mrunal will be next seen in Pippa, which is based on the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The movie also stars Ishaan Khatter and Priyanshu Painyuli in the lead role and is directed by Raja Krishna Menon. It is set to release in the cinemas on 9th Dec 2022. She also has Thadam opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and Aankh Micholi with Abhimanyu Dassani in the pipeline. Apart from this, Mrunal will make her Telugu film debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Hanu Raghavapudi's Sita Ramam.

