Shahid Kapoor sends 'happy vibes' from the hills as he soaks up the sun while surrounded by a stunning view

To keep himself warm, Shahid Kapoor wore a black hoodie and sent happy vibes to his fans on a Sunday morning as he gave a glimpse of his breakfast view.

and wife Mira Kapoor are enjoying a mini winter vacation someplace secluded in the hills and seem to be making the most of it. Over the last few days, the couples have been sharing a few photos from their vacay and it is a complete delight for fans. On Sunday, Shahid gave a glimpse of his Sunday morning breakfast view and it definitely makes us want to escape the mundane city life.

The Jersey actor shared a bunch of selfies as the sun shines bright on his face. To keep himself warm, Shahid wore a black hoodie and wrote, "Good morning...happy vibes all the time every time." Sharing a bunch of close-up pictures, Shahid also captioned his photos, "Soaking the sun."

In the videos, on his Instagram Story, Shahid gave a glimpse of the stunning breakfast view and looks like pancakes were on the menu. With perfect music in the background, Shahid's video looked picture perfect. Take a look at the actor's sun-kissed photos below:

Recently, Shahid had also shared a picture of Mira and him cozying up in their winter outfits. He captioned it, "Just what I need on a rainy winter evening." Ever since lockdown restrictions were eased and filming began, Shahid was shooting for Jersey in North India for weeks together. With filming wrapped up, the actor seems to be enjoying some quality time with wife Mira and the kids.

Credits :Instagram

