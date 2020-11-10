Shahid Kapoor sends internet on a meltdown with his monochrome mirror selfie and we can’t take eyes off him

Shahid Kapoor has been grabbing the eyeballs as he has been sharing stunning pics these days on social media.

has been an avid social media user who is known for sharing intriguing posts on Instagram. In fact, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, often treats fans with stunning pics and each of his posts grabs a lot of eyeballs. Interestingly, Shahid has been on a photosharing spree lately and has been posting sharing impressive pics of himself on Instagram while he has been preparing for his upcoming movie Jersey.

In the recent post, Shahid shared a monochrome pic in the Instagram story. In the pic, the Jab We Met actor was seen posing in a black t-shirt with a jacket and cap and was a seen flaunting his bearded look and chiselled biceps. Looks like Shahid has been sweating out hard to be in shape for his upcoming cricket drama. While it was difficult to take our eyes off him, Shahid captioned the pic as, “Look into my eyes…”

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s recent monochrome mirror selfie:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, after winning hearts with his stint in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh, Shahid is gearing up for another Bollywood remake of 2019 release Telugu sports drama Jersey featuring Nani in the lead. The actor will be seen playing the role of a cricketer in the movie and he is busy honing his skills with the bat these days. Apart from Shahid, Jersey will also feature Mrunal Takhur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles.

