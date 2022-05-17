Shahid Kapoor sends postcard selfie to Mira Rajput from Europe & we can't get enough of his messy look; PIC

Shahid Kapoor has been making the headlines of late as he has been on an all boys trip to Europe and has been enjoying his bike rides in the picturesque locales. On the other hand, Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput is enjoying her time in Delhi as she is in the national capital to meet her parents. Despite the miles of distance between them, the power couple continues to win hearts with their mushy romance as they make sure to make time for each other.

In fact, Mira has given a glimpse of the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor’s special gesture during his Europe trip which is making our hearts beam with joy. Taking to her Instagram story, Mira shared a postcard selfie of Shahid which the latter has shared with his ladylove. The selfie had the Kabir Singh actor slaying in a white shirt and his messy hair and bearded look made us skip a heartbeat. It is difficult to take your eyes off Shahid’s dapper pic. Sharing the selfie, Mira wrote, “Postcard from the Huz” along with a kiss emoticon.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid was last seen in the much-awaited Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur. The movie was the official Bollywood remake of the National Award-winning Telugu sports drama which had Nani in the lead. He will now be collaborating with Ali Abbas Zafar for a yet to be titled action film. The crime thriller will mark Shahid’s first collaboration with Ali and is said to be the Hindi adaptation of the French film Nuit Blanche. Besides, he will also be making his debut on the digital platform with Raj and DK’s upcoming untitled web series.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter flaunt 'helmet hair' in new PICS from their trip; Mom Neliima Azeem REACTS