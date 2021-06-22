Shahid Kapoor sends wife Mira Rajput these romantic songs in today's edition of 'DMs from the husband'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are among the most adorable couples. Recently, Mira gave us a glimpse of a special DM that Shahid sent to her on Instagram and how she reacted to it.

and Mira Rajput often light up the internet with their PDA and well, fans love every bit of it. While once in a while, the couple shares cute photos of their time together, at times, Mira also gives fans a glimpse of how Shahid tries to flirt with her during a regular day. Speaking of this, in today's edition of 'DMs from the husband', Mira shared a glimpse of what Shahid sent to her on her personal messages on Instagram and it is all things romantic.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mira shared a post that featured two of the most romantic Hindi songs that Shahid sent to her. The first song was Kishore Kumar's song Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas from the film Blackmail and the second one was Adnan Sami's number Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein. Mira could not help but gush over the mushy post that her hubby Shahid sent to her in her DMs on Instagram and reacted to it with a kiss.

Take a look at the post:

Just yesterday, Shahid conducted his first live session on Instagram to celebrate 2 years of Kabir Singh and well, a fan asked him about Mira's reaction to his flick. Shahid revealed how Mira was the force behind him taking up the project that changed his career trajectory. He could not stop gushing over Mira on his Instagram live and fans saw how much the star dotes on her.

The cute banter between Shahid and Mira often leaves the internet in awe and they can't seem to get enough of it. Meanwhile, Mira recently shared a gorgeous selfie on International Yoga Day on her handle and inspired fans to get fit.

Also Read|2 years of Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor thanks his fans & REVEALS how Mira Rajput motivated him for the part

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

Share your comment ×