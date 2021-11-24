Shahid Kapoor serves a lesson in 'waking up and posing' as he soaks up the sun in style.

Shahid Kapoor is riding high on the great response to his recently launched trailer of Jersey. The actor was seen attending the trailer launch of Jersey in Mumbai on Tuesday evening with co-star Mrunal Thakur. On Wednesday, the actor too to Instagram to drop a series of photos.

The pictures turned out to be a treat for Shahid's die-hard fans as they flooded the comments section and were all praise. Serving some serious style, Shahid captioned his photos, "Wake up n pose." In the photos, Shahid was also seen soaking up the sun in style as he posed for the camera and dropped his killer looks.

"Kya pose hai sir ji," wrote one fan while another commented, "Wake up and kill it just by existing." Check out Shahid Kapoor's latest photos below:

At the Jersey trailer launch, Shahid Kapoor while interacting with the media said, "Kabir Singh happened and the story (of Jersey) stayed close to my heart. Gautam is a very fine filmmaker and the way he has touched my emotional core, I am proud to have played this character under his direction."

In Jersey, Shahid will be seen alongside his father Pankaj Kapur who plays the role of a cricket coach. Actress Mrunal Thakur also plays a pivotal role as Shahid's wife. The film is an official remake of a Telugu film with the same name which starred Nani.

