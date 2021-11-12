Shahid Kapoor is set for 'blood, crime & lots of action' on Day 1 of shoot for Ali Abbas Zafar's film; PHOTO

Actor Shahid Kapoor has begun his Friday on an exciting note as he kicked off shooting for his next film with director Ali Abbas Zafar. The Kabir Singh star dropped a glimpse of his first day of shooting with director Ali Abbas Zafar for his actioner that is an adaptation of a French film, Nuit Blanche. Shahid shared a cool glimpse of his camaraderie with Ali in a picture-perfect photo on his social media handle and left his fans excited.

Taking to his Instagram story, Shahid dropped a photo in which both he and Ali could be seen smiling at each other on the first day of shooting. Ali and Shahid were seen twinning in black in the photo. Shahid shared the photo and wrote, "Day 1 Blood...Crime...And Lots of action. Here we go.... @aliabbaszafar Better get your game face on." On the other hand, Ali also shared the same photo and wrote, "Let’s get this started @shahidkapoor are you ready for a crazy , quirky , mad ride of guns & gangs."

Take a look:

Reportedly, Shahid will be seen playing the role of a cop who is chasing after the mafia lords in Ali's untitled film. The French film on which Shahid's next is based has apparently been remade in Tamil and Telugu as Thoongaa Vanam and Cheekati Rajyam respectively.

Meanwhile, apart from Ali's film, Shahid also has Raj & DK's web series that also stars Raashi Khanna. He will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is all set to release in theatres on December 31, 2021.

