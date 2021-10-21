Shahid Kapoor set to play a paratrooper in Bull, teams up with Bhushan Kumar, Amar Butala & Garima Mehta

Thursday began with a great piece of news for Shahid Kapoor fans. The Kabir Singh star is all set to light up the screens by playing a paratrooper in his next titled 'Bull'. The film will star Shahid in the lead as a paratrooper on the battlefield. The Kabir Singh star's next marks his collaboration with producers Bhushan Kumar, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. The film will be directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and it will go on floors in 2022. Bull's story and screenplay will be created by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh.

Talking about it in a statement, Shahid Kapoor expressed his excitement to be a part of the ambitious project. He said, "BULL is a full-blown action film inspired by real events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. It is a privilege to play a paratrooper who leads his boys through a historic and selfless mission that has now become iconic for its precision and bravado. The opportunity to play a paratrooper is exhilarating and truly an honour." The Kabir Singh star seemed to be elated to bag this project.

Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director, T-Series shares, “We're all set to bring the audience an action extravaganza with our second collaboration with Shahid after Kabir Singh. I'm elated that my association with Amar Butala and Garima Mehta could hold the key to great cinema.”

Amar Butala, Partner, Guilty By Association shares "We dedicate this film to men in uniforms and our soldiers who brave through unimaginable turmoil to guard this great nation's sovereignty. Shahid will be seen in an exciting avatar. This is also our first association with T- Series and I look forward to it.”

Garima Mehta, Partner, Guilty By Association adds, “It's an honour to be able to tell a story that celebrates soldiers. The theme of this film will resonate with viewers across India. I’m delighted that T-Series and Bhushanji have decided to step aboard this journey with us.”

Meanwhile, Shahid is currently on a vacation in the Maldives with his wife Mira Rajput and kids Zain and Misha. The Kabir Singh actor took a break from work and headed out a few days back. On the work front, apart from Bull, Shahid also has Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. The film will release on December 31, 2021. It is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and it is a Hindi remake of Telugu film Jersey starring Nani. Besides this, Shahid also has Raj & DK's web series with Raashii Khanna.

