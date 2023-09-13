Shahid Kapoor set to shoot special dance number for untitled movie co-starring Kriti Sanon? Read deets

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are two of the most loved actors in Bollywood and have a huge fan base. With their immense hardwork and a plethora of talent, the two actors have carved a niche for themselves by delivering several entertaining gigs. What can be better than watching two of your most favorite actors together on screen for the first time? A new update regarding Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer has now surfaced. And, according to a new report, the Farzi actor is all set to show off his dance moves in his upcoming project.

Shahid Kapoor to shoot dance number in Mumbai for movie with Kriti Sanon?

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Shahid is ready to impress the audience with his dance moves as he will be shooting a “groovy dance track” in Mumbai. As per a source in the report, a massive set has been put up in the city.

The source in the report was quoted saying, “A huge set has been put up in Mumbai where the song will be shot. It is obviously going to be a groovy dance track and we can’t wait to see Shahid’s dancing magic on the big screen soon.”

Notably, the Jab We Met actor has delivered some hit dance numbers in the past. From Phata Poster Nikla Hero’s Dhating Naach to Shaandaar’s Gulaabo, the actor is undoubtedly multitalented.

About Shahid-Kriti’s untitled movie

The untitled movie will introduce the fresh pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The actors will be seen sharing screen space for the first time together in their long careers. Produced by Maddock Films, the movie was earlier slated to hit the theaters in October. However, the official release date was announced in June. The makers announced the new release date and mentioned the film will hit theatres on December 7, 2023. Notably, the film will also feature veteran movie stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia among other Bollywood stars.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s work front

Speaking of Sanon, the National Film Award-winning actress is set to star in Do Patti, which will also feature Kajol. Notably, the mystery thriller movie will mark Kriti’s debut as a producer in the industry. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is currently in talks for a big Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, a report of which was exclusively filed by Pinkvilla.

