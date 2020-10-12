Shahid Kapoor sets the right 'Mood' for the week with a funny video; Ishaan Khatter says 'It's the real you'

Shahid Kapoor took to social media to share his mood for the week. However, his brother Ishaan Khatter had a hilarious reaction to it that ended up stealing the show.

Actor had been on a spree of sharing stunning monochrome selfies a few weeks back on social media. The actor had given fans a glimpse of his look via the selfies before he jetted off to resume shooting for Jersey. However, now, Shahid has left his fans in splits as he took to social media to share a hilarious video that gave everyone a glimpse of his mood for the new week. The video did not just leave fans rolling with laughter but even evoked an epic reaction from Ishaan Khatter.

On Monday, Shahid began the week on a hilarious note with a goofy video. In the video, we could see Shahid clad in a blue tee with a cool pair of sunglasses. While waiting in his car, the actor is seen going from a straight face to funny expression in a matter of a few seconds. Seeing his goofy expression, fans could not stop laughing. Even his brother, Ishaan Khatter could not control his reaction. He took to the comments section and expressed his take on the video.

Ishaan wrote, "This be the real you behind all those smouldering selfies." Not just this, choreographer Bosco Martis also commented on the video and claimed that Shahid's mood has been this way since yesterday.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor's video:

Meanwhile, currently, Shahid is shooting for Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. The film's shoot reportedly recently resumed in Dehradun. Earlier this year, due to COVID 19 lockdown, the shoot had been stalled. Jersey is a remake of a Telugu film that starred Nani in the lead. It is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and also stars Pankaj Kapur. It is produced by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill. A new release date is yet to be announced.

Also Read|Shahid Kapoor drops ‘beautiful’ comment on Mira Rajput’s post and their PDA is breaking all cuteness records

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×