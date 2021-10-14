Shahid Kapoor sets the temperature soaring as he drops a selfie from his beach vacay with Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor is currently on a break from work and is enjoying his time with family. The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor has flown for a beach vacation with his wife Mira Rajput and kids Misha and Zain. While the happy family was papped at the airport, they all looked ecstatic about the vacation. In fact, Shahid Kapoor has been teasing fans with stunning glimpses of his beach vacation on Instagram. Keeping up with this trajectory, Shahid has once again taken the social media by a storm with his recent pic.

The Kabir Singh actor set the temperatures soaring as he shared a shirtless selfie as he basked in the sun at the beach sire. He was seen flaunting his bearded look with wet hair. And Shahid completed his look with sunglasses which gave a glimpse of a clear blue sky and the beach. He was certainly having a lot of fun in the beach waters with his family. While his pic was showered with immense love from netizens, his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani also liked the pic.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Shahid is gearing up for the release of Gowtam Tinnauri’s sports drama Jersey. The movie happens to be the Bollywood remake of the National Award winning film Jersey starring Nani. Apart from Shahid, Jersey will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead. Apart from this, Shahid will also be seen making his OTT debut with Raj and DK’s yet to be titled project.