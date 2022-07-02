Shahid Kapoor shares adorable PICS with Mira Rajput from their Europe trip; Check

Shahid Kapoor is one of the finest and versatile actors in the film industry. He was last seen in Jersey and fans loved his performance in the film. Meanwhile, taking a break from his hectic schedule, the actor is currently on a vacation in Europe with wife Mira Rajput, and their kids Misha and Zain. Amid the trip, the Kabir Singh actor has been active on social media and treating fans and followers with the glimpses of his vacay every now and then. Speaking of which, just a while ago, the 41-year-old actor shared a cosy picture of himself and wifey Mira on his Instagram handle. The lovebirds look adorable in the picture as the young mommy leans on Shahid’s shoulder and pose for the camera.

The Haider actor also shared a picture of himself and wifey Mira on his Instagram stories where the couple is seen posing in a beautiful scenic place with luscious green mountains and a water body in the background. While Mira donned a backless yellow jumpsuit, Shahid kept it casual and comfy in a grey T-shirt. Just a while ago, Shahid also shared a boomerang of himself flaunting his bare shoulders.

Have a look at Shahid’s posts:

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor had shared a photo with Mira and the kids and captioned it, "The heart is always full when you are with the ones who matter most. Unconditional pure and basic. Be with those who make your heart full. Always got your back my loves."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid is reading a few scripts, and a big announcement is expected soon after his return from the holiday. “He has liked a few subjects, however, he will take the final call once he comes back to Mumbai,” a source close to the development told us. He was recently seen in the cricket drama Jersey, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. He will soon be making his digital debut in Raj and DK’s web series titled Farzi, where he will share screen space with Raashii Khanna, Regina Cassandra, and Vijay Sethupathi. He also has a film with Ali Abbas Zafar in the pipeline.