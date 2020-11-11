Shahid Kapoor shares 'Balance Sheet of Life': The WOUND is the place where LIGHT enters you

Shahid Kapoor recently took to his Instagram handle to share an inspiring post on how to maintain balance in life. The actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Jersey.

, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Jersey, has shared an inspiring post on life. The Kabir Singh actor took to his Instagram handle to share a ‘Balance Sheet of Life’. The post describes to us what we need to do to maintain a proper balance in life. The post describes what we need to do to maintain a proper balance in life. The last part of his post read as, “LIFE ends when you stop DREAMING, HOPE ends when you stop BELIEVING. LOVE ends, when you stop CARING. FRIENDSHIP ends when you stop sharing.”

While sharing the early morning post, the actor quoted Rumi. “The WOUND is the place where LIGHT enters you…-Rumi," his caption read. The post comes a day after Shahid gave fans a glimpse of his training as he is prepping up for his role in Jersey; he posted a picture of him batting.

Check out his post below:

Yesterday, Shahid shared a black and white gym selfie on his Instagram handle. The actor had been shooting for the film Jersey in Chandigarh before the lockdown. It is almost after six months that Shahid has resumed shoot and has been prepping for the upcoming film. The Jersey team has recently wrapped the Uttarakhand schedule of the film.

The film is a Gowtam Tinnamuri’s directorial and it is a remake of a hit Telugu film by the same name. Shahid will essay the role of a retired cricketer in the film. It also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. Apart from this film, the Haider actor has also been in talks for Dingko Singh biopic, in which he will essay the role of a boxer and he also plans to produce the same.

Credits :Shahid Kapoor Instagram

