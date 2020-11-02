  1. Home
Shahid Kapoor shares a blurry but lovely PHOTO with Mira Rajput as he misses her; Her epic reply is unmissable

Shahid Kapoor has shared lovey-dovey picture with wife Mira Rajput on his Instagram. He captioned the picture as, “#imissyou.” Mira’s reaction is surely unmissable.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Be it any occasion, the two never fail to give us couple goals. From starry B-Town bashes to dinner dates, Shahid and Mira never fail to stun us with their sizzling chemistry. The power couple often share their adorable pictures on social media. The Jab We Met star leaves no opportunity to display his unconditional love for his wifey. Especially, when the actor is away for his work commitments, he expresses his love by posting stunning pictures of Mira on his social media.  

Since the 39-year-old actor is currently away shooting his upcoming film Jersey, he took to his Instagram handle and posted a lovey-dovey blurry picture with Mira. In the snap, he can be seen leaning on Mira’s shoulder. Alongside the picture, he wrote, #imissyou,” followed by a heart emoticon.  Needless to say, Shahid’s recent Instagram post proves that the power couple is head over heels in love with each other. The picture has taken Internet by storm with their fans going gaga over it. Interestingly, the star wife was quick to take a note of it as she replied writing, "Aren’t you glad I didn’t put up the#imissyoutoopost.” This is not the first time when the Kabir Singh actor has posted like this. He often shares lovey-dovey pictures with Mira.

While Shahid has left for his film Jersey shoot this month, Mira has been spending time at home with her kids. Few days back, she shared pictures from kids Misha and Zain's birthday party on social media and left all of us in awe. On a related note, Shahid and Mira got married in 2015. The couple welcomed they first baby girl Misha in 2016. The star wife gave birth to Zain in 2018. The power couple completed five years of togetherness this year.

