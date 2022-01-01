Shahid Kapoor shares a cosy pic with Mira Rajput as he extends New Year wishes: Keep it real and make it count

Shahid Kapoor, who recently made the headlines with the postponement of Jersey, is currently having the time of his life as he is busy celebrating New Year with his ladylove Mira Rajput. The power couple had flown out of Mumbai early this week to ring in the New Year together and have been sharing a glimpse of their time together. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor is grabbing attention for his recent New Year Post which is sheer love.

Taking to his Instagram story, Shahid has shared a love filled pic of himself with Mira. In the pic, the Kabir Singh star appeared to be lazing around and was sporting messy hair while Mira was seen resting her head on his shoulder. Extending new year wishes to his fans, Shahid wrote, “Happy Happy New Year everyone… Keep it real and always make it count.. 2022 will be a great year.. So start looking up and working for it. We try every day. God gives when we are ready!!

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s new year post with Mira Rajput:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid will be next seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial Jersey. The movie was slated to release on December 31, 2021. However, it has been postponed due to a surge in the COVID 19 cases. Announcing the same, Shahid tweeted, “In view of the current circumstances and new Covid guidelines, we as a team feel it is prudent to postpone the release of Jersey. We will see you with our film as soon as we can in 2022. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy New Year”.