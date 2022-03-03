Shahid Kapoor shares a goofy PIC with wifey Mira Rajput; Fans hail them as ‘Best Jodi’

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are perfect examples of a match made in heaven and are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. Ever since they tied the knot, the two never miss a chance to give a glimpse of their married life to their fans. For those unaware, Shahid’s half-sister Sanah Kapur tied the knot with Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank Pahwa on March 02. Social media is flooded with pictures of Sanah’s big day. Today, Shahid took to Instagram to share an unseen photo from his sister’s wedding, featuring his darling wife Mira.

In the photo, Shahid looked quite dapper in his black sherwani, while Mira opted for an alluring white saree. Her hair was left open and her makeup was nothing less than flawless. Mira wrapped up her look with a pair of statement earrings. The couple looked adorable yet goofy in the photo. While sharing the post, Shahid wrote, “Who’s tongue is more RED!!!”As soon as Shahid posted the photo, fans could not stop gushing over them and showered the comment section with sweet comments too. A fan wrote, “Best Jodi”. Another fan commented, “Good looking”.

See Shahid’s post here:

See some of the fans’ comments here:

Speaking about Shahid Kapoor’s professional career, he will be next seen in the sports drama Jersey. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. Helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, it is an official remake of a Telugu film with the same name. Jersey is produced by South film producers Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, and Aman Gill. The movie is set to release on April 14 this year.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput deck up in stunning ethnics in new PIC; Fan says ‘Match made in heaven’