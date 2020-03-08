Shahid Kapoor shares a heartfelt post on Women's Day; says just a day to celebrate women is not enough

The Jab We Met actor wrote on his Instagram post that just a day to celebrate women is not enough, women must be celebrated every opportunity we get.

The Kabir Singh actor shared a heartfelt post on Women's Day. The Jab We Met actor wrote on his Instagram post that just a day to celebrate women is not enough, women must be celebrated every opportunity we get. The Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor will feature in the upcoming film called Jersey. This film is a Bollywood remake of a south film. The film is based on a man who wants to take up Cricket, as a profession. The Udta Punjab actor Shahid Kapoor has been shooting in Chandigarh for the film. He also celebrated his birthday in Chandigarh with his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor and father Pankaj Kapoor.

The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the film Jersey to hit the big screen. The Bollywood actor who has been impressing the fans and film audience with strong performances, featured in notable films like Padmaavat, Batti Gul Meter Chal, Haider, Kaminey, and Udta Punjab. The Phata Poster Nikla Hero actor Shahid Kapoor's post on Women's Day also stated that women nurture, they care and they always look out for everyone. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. Shahid Kapoor has been spotted in the city on many occasions.

Check out the post by Shahid Kapoor

The actor is known to be very specific about his gym routine and has been spotted by the shutterbugs. The upcoming film Jersey with Shahid Kapoor in the lead will also reportedly feature Mrunal Thakur in a key role. The Bollywood remake of the Telugu film is helmed by director Gowtham Tinnanuri.

