Shahid Kapoor shares his goofy side as he walks alone without a mask making funny faces; WATCH

Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a hilarious video of him making funny expressions with a filter. Take a look.

never fails a chance to make his fans laugh due to all his shenanigans. The actor has a great sense of humour which is evident from all his quirky social media post. Fans love the star for his fun-loving and jolly personality. The actor recently shared a video of him on Instagram reels where he applied a goofy filter and sang in Punjabi. Fans of the actor were left in splits after watching the amusing content and took to the comments to drop the laughing emoji.

Today, the actor shared another video of him taking a stroll in his backyard. The star could be seen without a mouth mask and added a caption to explain why. The actor made funny expressions using a face filter on the photo and video sharing platform and made all his fans crack up. The actor also added a caption to support his hilarious video, “Walking around alone these days in your backyard without a mask be like ...” Fans were thrilled about the actor’s humorous clip and one user commented, “Cuteee as always”

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the star was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh in which he gave a stellar performance. Fans of the actor are excited to see him in his next project, which will be a remake of a Telugu sports drama Jersey. The actor will play the role of a cricketer. Besides the lead actor, The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

