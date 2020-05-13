Shahid Kapoor shares how he feels about sharing the frame with father Pankaj Kapur in Jersey

Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Jersey with father Pankaj Kapur. In a recent ‘Ask Me’ session on Twitter, a fan asked him about his experience of working with his dad. Here’s what Shahid had to say.

For Bollywood actors, getting to work on screen with family members makes shooting a film a personal experience. Speaking of this, is all set to share the frame with dad Pankaj Kapur in his upcoming film, Jersey remake. While the shooting of the film is yet to be completed and has been stalled due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Shahid and Pankaj Kapur have shot for portions of the film together. While Pankaj Kapur has been all praises for his son’s last performance in Kabir Singh, in a recent Ask Me session, a fan asked Shahid how it felt working with his dad.

A fan asked Shahid about his experience of working with dad Pankaj Kapur in Jersey. On this, Shahid replied to the fan and shared that being with him in the same frame, still makes him nervous. Shahid and Pankaj Kapur have shared the frame in Shandaar and Shahid has been directed by him in a film titled Mausam that came out in 2011. Now, with Jersey coming out, Pankaj Kapur will be seen playing Shahid Kapoor’s mentor in the film.

Also Read|Shahid Kapoor reveals the household chore he is doing to help wife Mira Rajput amid lockdown; Find out

Shahid responded to the fan and wrote, “I still get nervous sharing the frame with him.” Several fans reacted to this and expressed how excited they were about his next film after Kabir Singh. A while back, director of Jersey Gowtham Tinnanuri had called Shahid ‘dedicated actor’ and mentioned that he enjoyed working with him on Jersey. The shoot is still pending and as soon as the lockdown gets over, it will commence. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and is produced by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill. It is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s tweet on Pankaj Kapur:

I still get nervous sharing the frame with him. https://t.co/xnD9cjgAFq — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×