Shahid Kapoor shares an intense pic as he gazes into the camera: Looking at me looking at you

Mirror selfies are an art, and anyone who gets amazing mirror pictures is an artist. Well, it seems Shahid Kapoor is one such artist. Shahid is one of the most renowned actors in Bollywood. Shahid has given some notable performances on the big screen during the course of his ten-year career. Shahid has impressed us playing a variety of characters, from Jab We Met and Haider to Udta Punjab and Kaminey, and has garnered both critical and audience accolades for it. Despite the fact that Shahid hasn't been in a film in a few years, he makes sure to stay in touch with his millions of followers and admirers on social media. Today, Shahid treated his fans to a gorgeous mirror picture of his and we still can’t stop gushing about it.

In the pic, Shahid Kapoor looked just too handsome. He could be seen in front of a mirror wearing a white pullover. His captivating eyes intensely gazed into the camera, as if he could see into your soul. What’s more, we got a peek of his beautiful room. Along with the picture, Shahid aptly wrote, ‘Looking at me looking at you.’ As soon as he uploaded the pic, fans from all over started pouring in their love. Well, the king deserves it all!

Check the post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the sports drama Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur. This movie's release date is April 14th. It is an official remake of a Telugu film of the same name, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. Jersey is helmed by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, and Aman Gill, three South Indian film producers.

