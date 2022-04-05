Shahid Kapoor shares Mira Rajput had second thoughts about their 'arranged marriage' post watching Udta Punjab

Shahid Kapoor who is currently promoting his upcoming film Jersey with actress Mrunal Thakur made a statement said by his wife Mira Rajput. The Kabir Singh actor revealed that Mira had second thoughts about their 'arranged marriage' and was scared of him after watching his performance in the 2016 film, Udta Punjab, which also featured Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead. To note, in the film, Shahid essayed the character of a drug addict rockstar named Tommy Singh.

Talking to CNN News 18, the Jab We Met actor shared that his wife Mira did not want to stay with him and was in fear after watching the film. Shahid said, “A very funny thing happened when Mira and I just got married. I took her to see Udta Punjab before it was released, and we saw it in the editing room. I was going, so I was like, ‘You want to come?’ and she was like, ‘Yes, I’ll come’.”

The actor stated that Mira was sitting next to him when the film started, but later, during the interval, the actor looked over and she had moved away from him. Shahid said, “She was literally five feet away. And I was like, ‘What happened?’ We had just married, and it was an arranged marriage, we didn’t know each other that well. She looked at me, and her first question was, ‘Are you this guy? Are you like him? I don’t want to be with you’. I said, ‘No, no, that’s Tommy Singh. That has nothing to do with me.’”

The couple got married in 2014 and have two children- Misha and Zain.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid's upcoming sports drama film, Jersey is slated to release in the cinemas on April 14, 2022. It will also feature the actor's father Pankaj Kapoor in the lead. The film is the remake of the 2019 Telugu movie with the same name.

