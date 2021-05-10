Shahid Kapoor shares painting of a family smiling amid challenges; Says Happiness is not absence of sufferings

Shahid Kapoor took to social media to share a photo of a painting by a famous Turkish artist, Abidin Dino. With it, he shared an important message about happiness and brother Ishaan Khatter reacted to it.

Actor , who completed 18 years in Bollywood recently, has shared a positive message on his social media handle amid the current COVID 19 pandemic. The Kabir Singh actor has been spending time with his family amid the second wave of COVID 19 and amid this, on Monday, Shahid shared his definition of happiness with a meaningful painting and post. The actor shared artwork of a famous Turkish artist and an anecdote behind it as he explained that happiness doesn't mean all sufferings end, but it means that one accepts those.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid shared a painting in which one could see a family of 8 and a dog sleeping on the same bed. With a leaking roof, shabby room, less space, all the people of the family in the painting were sleeping with a smile on their face. Sharing the same, Shahid expressed what happiness means. He wrote, "Happiness is not absence of sufferings but acceptance of sufferings…" Ishaan Khatter was quick to react and wrote, "As long as you’re together." Many other celebs loved the photo shared by the actor of the painting with the positive message.

Take a look at Shahid's photo:

Further, explaining the story behind the photo, Shahid wrote, "PICTURE OF HAPPINESS: NAZIM HIKMAT. The great Turkish poet - once asked his friend Abidin Dino(Turkish artist and well-known painter), to draw a picture of HAPPINESS. He drew a picture of a whole family - cramped up on a broken bed, under a leaky roof in a shabby room, but still with a smile on each member's face!"

Meanwhile, amid the COVID 19 pandemic, Shahid's wife Mira Rajput joined her sister and brother-in-law's Billion Breath Movement and urged all to come forward to help inthe fundraiser for COVID 19 relief. Shahid too had shared the link of the same on his social media handle. On the work front, Shahid will be seen in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is slated to release on November 5, 2021. Besides this, he is also working on a web series with Raashi Khanna for Raj and DK.

